Letter: Will inflation threaten the US dollar's reserve currency status?

To the editor: Rampant inflation makes it difficult to pay for our needs.
The average cost of a gallon of milk was 15 percent higher in March 2022 than in March 2021. But this is the wrong way to look at it. It’s the same gallon of milk. It’s the value of your money that has declined so you must hand over more of it to get the milk.
The worst thing about inflation is not the cost of milk but the global impact of the dollar's devaluation. Since World War II, the U.S. dollar has been the reserve currency for most nations. They hold U.S. Treasury bonds, formerly almost like gold. Recently China, Russia and Iran announced that they will do international business in Chinese yuan, not U.S. dollars. More nations follow almost every day. Oil on international markets has always been priced in U.S. dollars. How long will that last?
The U.S. dollar is backed only by “faith and credit” of the United State of Ameirca, now thrown away by a policy of creating dollars out of thin air. (This is called fiat currency). How can we criticize countries that no longer trust our money?
After World War II, my mother and I traveled to rejoin my father. Our ship stopped at Manila, a city in the Philippines still in ruins. We anchored in the harbor. People in small boats sold stuff to us over the side of the ship. I acquired a small carved wooden chest and some almost worthless local money. The bills are printed on only one side of the paper. The way things are going it seems, that the U.S. dollar might end up that way.
In the past, the dollar was backed by gold. That made it trusted everywhere. But there doesn’t exist enough gold in the world to back the amount of currency that is needed to run our huge economy. But something more than our tattered “faith and credit” is necessary. Maybe a barrel of oil could serve as the solid backing of our currency instead of an ounce of gold. We do have massive reserves of oil and know how to get more.
So far, it’s only the “payment currency” that countries are changing. But it’s a short step toward rejecting the U.S. dollar as reserve currency. If U.S. Treasury bonds should falter, the sky will fall.
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge