Letter: Will proposed Lenox auto dealership affect Yokun Brook Conservation Area?

To the editor: Has there been any review of the impact of such a large development in the Yokun Brook Conservation Area, which appears to be within a few hundred feet of the proposed auto dealership site? ("Will a Pittsfield auto dealership’s proposed move to Lenox win town approval? Here's the zoning board's first look at the plan," Eagle, Feb. 9.)
The brook flows into a large pond and marsh area that has significant populations of beavers and waterfowl. Also, changing the flow might impact properties already to the north of the proposed site.
Laurel Sturma, Pittsfield