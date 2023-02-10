Letter: Will Rep. Farley-Bouvier listen to her voters on health care policy?

To the editor: What is state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier's response to voters in her district who overwhelmingly supported Question 5 last November?
Question 5 asked that Rep. Farley-Bouvier vote in favor of replacing our for-profit health insurance system with a publicly administered, tax-supported one. A public insurance trust fund would pay for all necessary medical services for all Massachusetts residents, totally eliminating premiums, co-pays, deductibles and point-of-care fees; and it would cost Massachusetts residents less than they currently pay. In this legislative session, that opportunity is bill HD.1584, An Act establishing Medicare for all in Massachusetts.
At a recent meeting of Rep. Farley-Bouvier with her constituents, I learned she plans to vote for the bill if it comes to the floor but will not make it a priority. Rep. Farley-Bouvier said she chooses just one issue to champion each session, and this session it's — wait for it — decriminalization of sex work. While I support the latter, I find it shocking that any state rep. would limit themselves to a single issue that affects a relatively small number and leave it to others to do the difficult work to address a major crisis such as the affordability of health care. Despite the fact that almost all citizens in our state have some level of insurance, approximately 40 percent of Massachusetts families struggle to afford health care. These statistics are even worse for people of color.
Rep. Farley-Bouvier is co-chair of the Progressive Caucus but said she does not plan to use her position to build support for HD.1584. This should be her minimum effort. The bill might not even make it to the floor for a vote, as has happened at least twice previously, if more legislators don't make it a priority.
Rep. Farley-Bouvier has stated that she has not heard from enough constituents about health care — as if 75 percent of voters in her district supporting Question 5 were not enough. Residents of Pittsfield, please call her office (413-442-4300) and let her know you want more than just a yes vote — you want her to do everything she can to fight for HD.1584.
Henry Rose, Dalton