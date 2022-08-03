To the editor: The videos of the flooding damage in Kentucky are beyond horrifying.
So far, there are 37 individuals reported as dead with the search for more victims still underway. Many survivors are facing life without their homes or with dwellings severely damaged and many of their personal lifelong historical possessions gone.
Hopefully this dreadful damage in Sen. Mitch McConnel's home state will influence his position on our country's need to promote ever-stronger climate change mitigation activities.
Don Lathrop, Canaan, N.Y.