To the editor: My congrats to Will Smith for setting such a fine example to children on how to deal constructively with angry feelings.
Him being a father and all, how can you not give him credit for that? If school bullying becomes more of a problem, don't be surprised if Smith's physical assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars is an inspiration, including Rock's refusal to press charges.
Rock shouldn't have shot his mouth off about Jada Smith like he did. At the same time, assault is assault. Slapping, punching, pushing, shoving — all assault. Will Smith's actions were illegal. Him being a movie star makes it no less true. He should be arrested, charged and jailed.
Brian Isaac, Adams