To the editor: Within an hour, you can walk through 50 species of natural woods, relic forest, relic New England field/forest interface, upland New England Field succession complete with herb, forb and tree pioneer species, a migratory bird "funnel," wetlands, vernal pools and springs, from which Springside Park gets its name.
Edaphic soil and plant communities, micro-niches and habitats are home to animals and plants seen nowhere else in the city or the region. Vincent J. Hebert Arboretum at Springside Park is dedicated to the Millers' gift to Pittsfield: "That the City of Pittsfield ... maintain [Springside] as a public park forever … for the use and the enjoyment of the public as is usual with lands of this character" (from the 1910 deed).
Berkshire Mountain Bike Training Series has taken large sections of Springside Park for their sole use with a huge forest track near Doyle Field, wood chip jumps occupying the main road of the park and huge jumps near Garland Avenue. ("With a mountain bike course OK'd, Pittsfield city staff and bike group get to work on the finer details," Eagle, Dec. 28, 2021.) All trails are being used by this aggressive, dangerous sport, leaving ruts, exposed tree roots and rocks, making trails difficult for passive users. Who can get out of the way fast enough with a mountain bike going at top speed?
Their proposed three-acre, industry-funded bike skills track in the middle of Springside with additional space for parking and infrastructure (toilets, water/sewer line, a 20-foot-high metal fence with steel gates) will have eight different constructions including asphalt pump track, skills course, flow zone, dual slalom racetrack and picnic area further privatizing our public park for their use.
The presence of mountain bikes could lead to use by e-bikes, dirt bikes, ATVs and even motorcycles. Do you want Springside safe for the 44,000 residents of Pittsfield to enjoy, or do you want it privatized with industry money by New England Mountain Bike Association for dangerous sports?
It is up to you to tell your public servants whether you want an arboretum, a library of trees and nature classroom — a top priority of the city's master plan for Springside Park, or for Springside to become a mountain bike park. Give your Pittsfield and Massachusetts representatives a call and tell them what you want.
Elizabeth Kulas, Pittsfield
The writer is president of Hebert Arboretum at Springside Park.