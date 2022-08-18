To the editor: I guess I just don’t understand the American justice system.
If a teenager gets pulled over and an ounce of marijuana is discovered in his glove compartment in a state where it is illegal, he’d be in prison before he knew what hit him. But when it comes to white collar crime, we all grow older and nothing happens.
For example, how is it possible that the core of the Trump administration is still walking the earth free as a bird? All they did is destroy the Constitution. Nothing to worry about, right? An ounce of marijuana vs. the end of democracy. But did they commit any crimes? Immoral, unethical for sure. But can they find a crime that fits what these criminals have done? Going 35 mph in a 25-mph zone is a crime. Democracy to fascism is very bad, but will they find anything to charge them with? Or having found something at Mar-a-Lago, will they charge them?
I have more questions. Why can’t you indict a president if he’s committed a crime? He is certainly above the law while in office. And what’s this “pardon” business? People commit serious crimes. They even plead guilty. Yet one person in this entire country can pardon them. All of a sudden there are no crimes. It’s like magic, but it isn’t funny. You and I commit the same crimes, and we’re in the slammer.
My final question is the most perplexing. How can people do whatever a certain person tells them to do? Are their minds missing in action? I grew up with the understanding that I would make up my own mind in this world. Little did I know that I would be in a tiny minority. What do the masses who vote for Donald Trump get in return? Trump and the Republicans don’t care about their so-called base, provided the base votes for them.
Our country is hanging on a knife’s edge. With the party in power almost always losing votes in the midterm elections, I shudder to think what the party of “no” would be capable of doing with Trump reelected in 2024 and not having to face the voters again.
Let us believe that miracles can still happen, and the American people will rediscover their minds and use them.
Charles Steinhacker, Great Barrington