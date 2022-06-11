To the editor: The horror that takes place every time a shooter strikes down innocent victims with high-capacity rifles is short-lived.
Within a few weeks, the memory of the tragedy fades. Will the Texas school massacre be any different? I truly hope so.
We must not forget that the bodies of those Texas school children were so badly blown apart that having an open casket at their funeral service for many was impossible. If members of Congress were forced to view pictures of those shattered bodies, they might realize that these weapons have no place in civilized society.
Guns of this type belong solely in a military setting. Those who are so eager to own them should consider a career in the military.
Soon, there will be no safe place for Americans to hide from the carnage. You could be shopping, dropping your children off at school, attending church service or cheering for your children at an athletic event when someone decides to open fire using an automatic weapon.
Legislators are currently engaged in heated debate over whether to implement legislation calling for stiffer background checks or possibly raising the age required for purchasing automatic weapons. These measures are helpful but by no means the answer to the proliferation of high capacity weapons and magazines. These measures will merely slow down the process for purchasing them. America needs to take more potent action in order to stop the carnage being carried out by hate-filled individuals.
The time has come for the NRA and gun manufacturers to halt production of high-capacity weapons and magazines. The time has come for them to make suitable restitution for the lives that have been lost due to high-capacity weaponry. The monies paid by them could help defray the cost of quality mental health care services for those desperately in need of them.
Please take the time to contact your elected officials and express your concerns over this critical issue. Your willingness to speak out against America's carnage can make a difference.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield