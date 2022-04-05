To the editor: Sue Albertazzi is right that the police killing of Miguel Estrella is “sad.” ("Letter: Pittsfield police shooting's circumstances were deeply sad," Eagle, March 30.)
Here’s an outline of the reported story: An emergency call was made regarding a young man who had cut himself; police responded and “called for medical help on his behalf”; they left Mr. Estrella “in the care of” his girlfriend, Daneya Falwell; minutes later Ms. Falwell called again to say that Mr. Estrella needed to go to the hospital (she later said she “pleaded with police to take her boyfriend into custody”); on their return, police confronted Mr. Estrella, who had a knife, outdoors; they Tased him twice, to no effect, then one officer fired the two shots that killed him.
There is no video recording; Pittsfield police do not use body cameras. Mental health responders routinely accompany police to de-escalate such confrontations, but none was present. Reports say that Ms. Falwell repeatedly said, “Don’t shoot!”, and that the officer who did shoot said, “Stop, man. I don’t want to do this. Please don’t.” Then he shot.
Investigations have begun, but we already know enough to understand that this is more than sad. It is a shame on our collective self: whatever individual decency we may have, together we have failed to build and support institutions and a culture capable of addressing such a crisis appropriately. Almost by default, any violence prompts greater violence.
No one here wanted this: not the victim, not those who loved him, not the community at large — by his own words, the officer did not want to shoot and kill Miguel Estrella. But he did. Now a troubled young man is dead before his time, and a policeman will live with his fateful, irreversible act for the rest of his life. This happened in our house. Are we no better than this?
If we are lucky, legal process will provide a measure of accountability, some sad justice. Effective reform may follow. Maybe we will find the will to organize and fund effective mental health services, and take seriously the urgent need to train police in de-escalation. But the fact of Miguel Estrella’s needless death should make clear the depth of the change that we all must make before shooting a distraught individual twice in the chest — the fearful, violent, default response — is simply not acceptable.
Peter Murkett, Monterey