To the editor: I just watched our president struggle through the reading of a teleprompter to explain his shortcomings in our tail-between-the legs evacuation of Kabul.
As one of my favorite politicians over the past 20 or 30 years, he just crossed a red line with me: How dare he stop a war? War is the backbone of our economy. I thought he knew how to govern.
No politician in his reelection mind ever stops a war. Now he can say goodbye to campaign contributions from big business. Now the war-for-profit industry has three issues to solve:
1. What future politician best leads us into the next military conflict?
2. How soon can we choose the next nation that needs to be "saved"?
3. How do we start raising enough tax money to support another long conflict?
Wait. is it possible that Joe Biden's infrastructure plan just might delay the immediate need for another war? Could his plan possibly create an economy similar to the Eisenhower years? Could we possibly postpone the next war for 10, 15, maybe even 20 years?
Through billions of dollars in construction jobs, energy efficient tech jobs, the return of auto and other industrial plants from foreign soils, these could all lead to an economic boom, creating new mom and pop businesses across the country as it did in the 1950s.
I don't know about you, but I'm tired of war. It only helps the rich get richer, while we wee people pay the price, be it with our life or our taxes.
Richard Daly Sr., Pittsfield