Will we finally take Trump’s true threat seriously?
To the editor: This president has perpetrated an insurrection against our country, our way of life and each of us.
Is our government going to spend the next two weeks allowing him to continue to undermine our democracy, being cowed and threatened into lowering the bar with each successive outrage? Our government has two weeks to finally call out an egomaniac who cares nothing for truth, justice, democracy, our Constitution or any human life, save his own.
Will our leaders continue to hold their breath and hope for the best, or will they finally grow a pair?
Heather Clemow, Williamstown