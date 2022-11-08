To the editor: Quietly at a special town meeting, West Stockbridge voters — more than likely an organized faction — transferred the power to award special permits from the Select Board to the Planning Board. ("West Stockbridge board will take additional views from the public on the fate of entertainment at The Foundry," Eagle, Nov. 2.)
Since the former under the leadership of Eric Shimelonis had little if any success in ameliorating the conflict between Truc Orient Express and The Foundry last year, maybe the change will be helpful. I am not hopeful.
As a Select Board member for 24 years in Stockbridge, I appreciate the dilemma of having a restaurant and family home that has existed in the same place for nearly 50 years and a recent entertainment venue literally side by side. Truc requires a calmness both for its restaurant and the Nguyen family, while The Foundry depending upon its choice of music can shatter the calm at will. Amplified drums and bass do not encourage conversation, nor ensure a family’s right to peace in their own home.
A year ago, after delay upon delay (an entire summer has passed and The Foundry operated without the required permit), a special permit was given with reasonable restrictions: decibel limit for noise, no trespassing and parking only on Foundry property. Yet restrictions are not effective unless enforced. They were not and, in all likelihood, will not be to the continued harm of the Nguyens.
Finally, any member of the Planning Board who feels that he/she cannot be objective needs to recuse themselves from making any formal decision at the beginning of the hearing. Such was not the case a year ago.
John Beacco Jr., Lee