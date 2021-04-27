To the editor: There are two common forms of ignorance: ignorance from lack of access to facts and willful ignorance that occurs when one chooses to ignore facts.
Take the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol. I have a measure of sympathy for those who actually believed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, either because they believed the con man and his allies or had learned it from their typical sources of information, like the internet or from a talk show host.
I have no sympathy for those that rioted anyway, simply because they couldn’t accept the election results. Calling themselves patriots, they chose to take the law into their own hands.
Then consider the outrageous, willfully ignorant decision by our Supreme Court this week. Despite their declarations of respect to established precedent (called stare decisis), when given the opportunity they will turn precedent on its head. The decision considered the case of a man sentenced at the age of 15 to life in prison without the possibility of parole and the idea that consideration should be given to his ability to be rehabilitated and possibly given future release. The court decided to support the original decision and uphold the ability of a judge to pass a lifetime decision on a 15-year-old.
The court majority ignored the prevailing wisdom, scientific and judicial, that juveniles must be given consideration to their age and the widely known and accepted fact that one doesn’t reach the height of executive functioning until well into their mid-20s. Psychologists, judges and open-minded people have long agreed on this.
Also, the judicial system, when thinking, must consider the awesome effect of trauma from abuse and neglect on the life and behavior of a young person. It was accepted fact that the victim in this murder, the youth’s grandfather, had abused and neglected the young man.
To be honest, though, what bothers me the most is the fact that this decision was written by Judge Kavanaugh, He who had implied, dripping with frat boy entitlement a couple of years ago, that his drunken behavior at that party in his teen years should be chalked up to youthful indiscretion and not held against him after his distinguished legal career. He was lucky to avoid lifetime judgment by someone wearing a black robe.
Scott Haskell, Lenox