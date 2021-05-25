To the editor: An editorial in the local newspaper read, “The wheelmen and wheelwomen who are now visiting northern Berkshire in great numbers would be strongly impressed with our enterprise up here if they could see something being done in the way of bicycle paths. ... A great starter would be to connect Williamstown and North Adams.” —The Transcript, July 18, 1896, credit the Williamstown Historical Museum.
The thirst for offroad bike paths has only grown over the 120 intervening years. Some citizens may remember the Williamstown League of Women Voters bike proposal in the last century or efforts to provide bikers and joggers an alternative to Green River Road. The success of the Ashuwillticook Trail has led to efforts by citizens, the Berkshire Bike Path Coalition, the regional planning commission, the towns and the state, to extend it north and south.
Mirabile dictu. After scads of community meetings, advisory committee meetings, surveys and discussion, construction is under way in Williamstown. Due to delays, however, the last full public meeting, hosted by the Department of Transportation, happened four years before the work began. As a result, some folks seem to have been caught by surprise.
Biggest surprise may be what is required in the way of tree removal to provide access for large equipment, including a crane, to install the bridge over the Green River. Yes, it looks terrible. But, yes, the bridge is required.
Be assured that amenities, such as benches, accompanying the bike path include invasive species removal and new plantings all along the route, well in excess of what has been removed.
Several generations of town residents and college students have worked to fulfill an old and heartfelt idea. It is time for celebration.
Lauren R. Stevens and Sarah Gardner, Williamstown