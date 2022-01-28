To the editor: For those of you who were able to stand with us on Jan. 6 in witness against the rising tide of Christian Nationalism (Christianity as the one state religion) and in favor of freedom of religion and voting rights for all, we extend a huge thank you for doing so.
The threats are real. The danger to religious freedom is growing. At a Texas rally, Michael Flynn, a Trump ally, vigorously advocated: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion, one nation under God, and one religion under God.”
Speakers like Byron Fox, an evangelist touring with an organization called Faith Wins, sees the church as a battleship and claims that Christians are the persecuted ones, instilling fear of the Bible being outlawed and urging all Christians to be soldiers for Christ.
Other speakers at national conferences and rallies are adherents of the Seven Mountains Dominionism, an ideology that calls explicitly for the domination of government and education by Christians.
So let us all encourage our friends, family, and congregations of any and all religions to be very aware, and continue to speak up and speak out on this rising threat to religious liberty. For further information or to get involved, email us at: deaconFCC@gmail.com.
Betsy Burris, Williamstown
Adrian Dunn, North Adams
Sherwood Guernsey, Williamstown
David Langston, Williamstown
Bridget Spann, Williamstown
The writers are members of the First Congregational Church Williamstown Committee for Religious Liberty.