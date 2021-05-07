To the editor: Williamstown is thought of as insular.
Its proximity to the highest peak in the region and its adjacency to Vermont and New York lend to this assessment. It is home to at least a few exceptional institutions. Its roads are always well-plowed and there are a few spots where tourists will bring their car to a screeching halt in order to capture a picture.
However, the town is part of a larger community where policing and Black lives have taken center stage. Its topography and employers do nothing to inoculate it from some of the most visible aspects of systemic racism: mass incarceration, over-policing and anti-Black discrimination. In fact, a lawsuit last summer uncovered years of horrifying behavior by a few members of the police department leading to the departure of two managers and at least one employee. With one Select Board member resigning and one electing not to run again, the oversight now has an opportunity to change.
Wade Hasty and Jeff Johnson are running against two candidates who downplay the current problems in policing. Please vote for Wade and Jeff on May 11.
Huff Templeton, Williamstown