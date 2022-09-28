To the editor: Many people probably do not know that there are four questions on the ballot this November.
Those who do know are probably wondering why only three are in the "red book" distributed by the state. Question 4 was not included because it was approved only recently. It seeks to repeal a recent law that expands eligibility for drivers licenses to some undocumented immigrants. The Massachusetts League of Women Voters is advocating a “Yes” vote on Question 4, which would preserve the law. The League of Women Voters of Williamstown is preparing a forum on this question.
Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, state representative for much of Pittsfield, will discuss the issue with me in a program to be taped on WilliNet the first week of October. A link to the program will be available for others, including other public access stations in the county. While the program will not have a live audience, people with questions or comments are invited to send them to wtownlwv@gmail.com.
Anne Skinner, Williamstown
The writer is president of the League of Women Voters of Williamstown.