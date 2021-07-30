To the editor: Is it time for Williamstown to take a timeout?
The year 2020 and even 2021 have been challenging for all of us. Leadership has been extremely difficult. Our town has made many major decisions under unusual circumstances and extraordinary pressure. In this moment of somewhat calm, might we need to rethink some of the decisions we have made?
In 2020, with benevolent intentions, at the end of a long and steamy town meeting, the 227 remaining citizens pledged to strictly review Williamstown’s policies and practices and to change those that were unjust, especially to “marginalized people.” Our town’s commendable willingness to take a hard look in the mirror seems now to have morphed into madness. And this current madness has soaring costs, both monetary and social.
Many townsfolk allege that a significant and very costly survey is skewed from the start. Are those concerns shared with town leadership? Or does fear of repercussions to businesses or children in school take precedence? The benefits of the diversity work so far seem both elusive and illusive. Might a proponent of these expenditures construct a list of present and future measurable positive outcomes? Frank and free communication with your constituents is essential to a flourishing community. Granted: Communication is difficult, and our community needs you to strategize how to reach most of us. Not everyone is sufficiently electronically savvy to access town websites or e-news sites. The Berkshire Eagle, the sole print source of local civic news for many stakeholders, no longer rigorously covers North County civic issues.
Williamstown has lost a vital conduit that informed us of local issues and encouraged thoughtful and timely citizen participation. Specifically, before we move forward, give us plain facts and figures as to what the total diversity work has cost the town so far and what further expenditures we can expect. The Williamstown portion of the Mount Greylock Regional School District, all related legal fees, severance packages and so forth should be enumerated as well. Yes, we have issues that need to be addressed to level the playing field. But now we have the opportunity to take deep breaths, step back and look clearly at what we have or have not accomplished. Then, in a community-wide discussion, prioritize where best to direct our finite dollars.
Let us move forward together but with both patience and prudence.
Donna Carlstrom Wied, Williamstown