To the editor: I am concerned about the Williamstown Planning Board’s approach with proposed zoning changes.
I have observed that land use changes that are successful at town meeting are developed and refined through a process of community education and engagement including active outreach, identification of community concerns and response to those concerns. Proposals that are not successful are those that are complex, or where there is low community education and awareness. I believe the board has not done its due diligence by studying the benefit of proposed zoning changes, educating the community, and listening to and responding to citizen concerns.
I believe the proposed changes in the rural residential 2 zone do not conform to basic principles of good planning to prevent sprawl, and I have no confidence that they will produce the stated intended benefit: more accessibility to housing in RR2 by low- to moderate-income individuals. Smart growth principles are widely recognized as having many benefits. These principles include “Preserve open space, farmland, natural beauty, and critical environmental areas” and “Strengthen and direct development towards existing communities.” Large lot zoning in rural areas is a strategy for mitigating the harmful effects of residential development in previously undeveloped areas, limiting residential sprawl that may destroy or fragment existing wildlife habitat, preservation and agricultural lands in rural areas.
If creating low- to moderate-income housing in rural Williamstown is a priority, that conversation should not be rushed. The approach should minimize environmental impact and increase the likelihood of success. It would address the need for septic systems, and that distance from town will create impacts for residents who may have transportation challenges. The approach should consider infrastructure, water supplies, critical habitats and farmland, and the use of overlay districts to ensure housing is clustered in already developed areas.
Williamstown has seen an explosion in the development of large second homes that remain empty much of the year. To me, this changes the character of our town in ways I do not welcome. I’m concerned the proposed changes will increase the presence of these types of homes and may drive up the cost of housing in RR2.
I hope the Planning Board will remove the proposed zoning changes from RR2. Let’s move forward with a community engaged process that more thoroughly and strategically explores how to meet our shared vision for inclusive housing, while not harming the resources that sustain us all.
Wendy Penner, Williamstown