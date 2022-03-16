To the editor: What data has the Williamstown Planning Board compiled before making its radical town meeting proposals?
For example: The U.S. census shows the town’s population declined in 2020 to 7,513 from 2010’s 7,754. Williamstown workers’ commutes are only 15.2 minutes on average. Many who work in the 01267 ZIP code may prefer to live elsewhere where their property taxes are lower and their homes have better value.
It may also be helpful to survey major Williamstown employers to find out where all their employees live. I heard a rumor that very few who work in the Town Hall live in Williamstown.
The architect behind the one-third reduction in lot frontage appears to be Donald (Chris) Winters. He’s running for reelection to a five-year term. Much damage can be done in five years. What inspired this?
A yes vote creates Williamstown Lite. If these scary proposals pass, they will be forever, before the town’s new Master Plan is completed and paid for.
Since the Planning Board knows not whether these proposals will create any affordable housing, the governor’s new majority vote rule for passage should not apply; each article should a two-thirds vote.
Town meeting is broken. The board's proposals should be on the town election ballot. Fewer citizens attend town meeting compared to election voters.
Will these proposals affect property values, assessments and taxes? It could be weeks, months or years before anyone knows.
Consider an ideal 20-home street in the general rural zone. Each has 100 feet of frontage. The two registered voters in the household feel confident that Williamstown Lite will not apply to their street and they vote yes at the town meeting. No new lots will be created. However, front and side dimensions were reduced. A neighbor builds an enclosed porch in front of their house which extends to 20 feet from the street. It becomes more difficult to see oncoming traffic when leaving the driveway. Roads have speeders, blind hills and curves. Another neighbor builds a two-story garage 10 feet away, enabling them to see into our bedroom windows, blocking sun that used to wash our windows. Two adjacent houses get sold. A developer razes them and builds three houses using the 10-foot side requirements. Neighbor runs their Wi-Fi 24/7. We should have voted against Williamstown Lite. We thought we were immune from any reduction in our quality of life.
Ken Swiatek, Williamstown