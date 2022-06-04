To the editor: As a member of the Williamstown Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, we are working to develop a land-use plan for the town, with full citizen participation, data collection and research.
The plan will guide development in our town for the next 10 to 20 years. While not all my colleagues agree, it feels to me like the Planning Board has undercut our process by proposing to rezone the entire town just as we start our work.
Article 45, which speaks to shrinking lot sizes in RR2, does not increase affordability as many say. My “napkin math” seems to tell me that a slightly smaller lot in RR2 will still be about $200,000 not including septic, water and a driveway. With those, my rough estimate is that you will be at around $500,000 and still not have a house built. That is not affordable by any definition.
I am not wanting us to kick the can down the road in the name of research, as we have been known to do here in Williamstown (which has led to us being in this conundrum of exclusionary zoning right now). However, I think we owe it to current and future generations to table the vote on warrant articles 41, 44 and 45 for one year at which time we will have more information about the potential impacts from our more than $180,000 investment in planning.
I am an “in my neighborhood person” who is committed to affordable housing for all. In fact, living in a planned multi-income neighborhood is a big part of what brought me back to Williamstown, and people of all incomes should have access to live in all the various parts of our beautiful community. I want to support the goal of many of these warrants, but as these warrants stand I cannot support them.
To genuinely promote and plan for a more diverse and affordable mix of housing types, I propose that we table until next year the vote on warrant articles 41, 44 and 45 to give the members of our town an opportunity to not just reduce regulation, but strategically plan as a town for the change we want, which seems from conversations I've heard like a desire for more housing for various income types.
Justin Adkins, Williamstown