Letter: Williamstown should preserve the precious farmland it has

To the editor: On a beautiful Williamstown "scenic road" with spectacular views of Mount Greylock, a portion of a farm dating back to the 1800s could be converted to a large-lot, single-family home development.
Due to its impressive vistas and the most picturesque mountain scenery in the commonwealth, the Department of Environmental Management designated this area as a distinctive landscape.
Rural sprawl is one of the biggest causes of farmland loss. Today, less than 7 percent of Williamstown land is preserved farmland.
It is possible to protect this property since it is in the Chapter 61A program. The owner has designated the land to be used as farmland and agreed to give the town the right of first refusal and 120 days to make the decision if they convert the land to a nonchapter use, such as residential development, in exchange for much lower property taxes over the years.
This may seem like a long time, but resolving town issues takes time. If the town would like to purchase the property, it would require a special town meeting. Instead of purchasing the property, the town could transfer our right of first refusal to an eligible conservation organization like a land trust.
The Agricultural Commission, Planning Board and Conservation Commission have unanimously voted to not waive our right of first refusal but to transfer this right to Williamstown Rural Lands. The final decision rests solely with the Select Board. Some of the board seem to favor the large single-family homes development due to the potential for tax revenue. Unfortunately, in the long run increasing sprawl costs towns more than they receive in taxes as demands for services increase (road maintenance, water, sewer, etc.).
If Williamstown could find a way to maintain this farmland, we’d be supporting our local economy in farming and tourism and preserving the natural environment that benefits all. Currently, the board seems to be leaning toward waiving our right of first refusal or putting up barriers to Williamstown Rural Lands purchasing the property, such as requiring them to have evidence that purchase funds will be raised as early as November.
The board plans to make this decision at their Nov. 28 meeting; legally, it has until Jan. 17. Let’s take the time to consider all sides of this issue, explore financing and partnership options, then make the decision that will provide the most benefit to our community in the long term.
Stephanie Boyd, Williamstown