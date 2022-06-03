To the editor: With the good intention of providing greater diversity, the Williamstown Planning Board has proposed a series of warrant articles that make sweeping changes to town zoning regulations.
They incorporate changes in lot size and density, in both general residence areas with town water and sewer as well as in the rural residence areas where these services are not available. There is no evidence that the changes will accomplish the desired ill-defined outcome.
Many Williamstown neighborhoods were developed for a specific housing need at a certain time in the town’s history: Southworth Street was the terminus of the trolley from North Adams; Arnold and Mill streets were developed for workers in the mills; and Haley and Colonial Village made housing available to young families who utilized mortgages under the GI Bill to finance their purchase. In more recent times, developments like the condominiums on Stratton Road and Hemlock Brook met a need for first-time buyers and older individuals seeking smaller, maintenance-free properties. The Planning Board perceives that there is an unfulfilled need for multifamily dwellings, and that reducing lot size and frontage will somehow produce housing more affordable to a diverse population whose incomes exceed the threshold for the recently built affordable housing.
Taking a look at what is happening in the eastern part of the state, where the demand for housing is intense, may be instructive. Entire neighborhoods of formerly owner-occupied, two-family houses built in the 1920s on 60-by-100 foot lots in Arlington are being converted by developers to condominiums. In the process, buildings are enlarged by raising the roof, converting porches, basements and attics to living space, as well as upgrading electrical, plumbing, HVAC, bathrooms and kitchens. These makeover units are now selling for $900,000 to $1.3 million each. Existing trees are cut down, and lawns are converted to driveways to accommodate two vehicles per household, creating massive storm run-off problems. A leafy suburb is being urbanized. In 20 years, diversity has increased, while affordability has tanked.
I urge Williamstown voters to table these zoning changes until a comprehensive planning process and appropriate market research has been done to identify the true demand and appropriate pathways to accomplishing realistic goals. Do we need housing for singles and childless couples, for families with children, or for elderly persons who want to age in place?
Citizens, understand the consequences of your vote.
Margot S. Moomaw, Williamstown