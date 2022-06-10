To the editor: At the June 14 town meeting, Williamstown residents will be asked to vote on 10 amendments to the zoning bylaws.
They include six contentious provisions that would (among other things) shrink all minimum lot sizes, frontages and setbacks by one-third, and allow three- and four-family dwellings to be built without obtaining a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
To my knowledge, no other town in Massachusetts has proposed — much less enacted — such a drastic across-the-board set of density-increasing zoning changes. It was evident to anyone attending the Planning Board meetings that the homework necessary to understand the proposed changes’ potential effects had not been done. Missing were answers to basic questions regarding the number of additional dwellings the changes might be expected to create, where those dwellings might go, or whether the proposals would in fact be likely to elicit more low-cost housing. Nor were there references to other communities in which similar policies had been implemented, or citations to research that would justify the proposals.
Furthermore, the warrant articles were drafted with minimal community involvement. Few residents were even aware of the sweeping changes under consideration, and the 15 minutes set aside for public comments at the end of board meetings did not allow for any serious discussion of the issues. None of the reservations expressed by members of the community during the comment periods resulted in modifications to the amendments. Much more outreach should have been done to inform residents about the bylaw amendments and respond to their concerns.
One month ago, I was elected to the Planning Board on a platform of bringing more rigor and community engagement to the planning process. Tabling the most contentious warrant articles — 40 and 41, plus 43 through 46 — will allow me, working with my colleagues, to follow through on that commitment.
Ken Kuttner, Williamstown
The writer recently won election to the Williamstown Planning Board.