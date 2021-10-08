Williamstown Theatre Festival needs shift in leadership
To the editor: Thanks to Ashley Lee’s intrepid reporting in the L.A. Times, the general public has been alerted to conditions at the Williamstown Theatre Festival that insiders have been well aware of since the arrival of Mandy Greenfield as artistic director in 2014. (“‘Off-stage drama’ brings better pay, work shifts for Williamstown Theatre Festival crews,” Eagle, July 20.)
Lee broke the story of the walkout by the sound crew for “Row” due to inhumane and dangerous working conditions. More recently, she revealed complaints from company members that existed well before now.
I’ve had a personal and professional relationship with the WTF for 57 years, and have closely witnessed its inner workings. To check my memory of the positive relationship between artistic management and company members, I’ve spoken to members about preceding years and the present.
The prevailing story is that in years prior to Greenfield, there was an environment of mutual respect and care that transformed insane work schedules into labors of love. Nikos Psacharopoulos’ ideal of “family” prevailed. Apprentices, interns and staff felt valued. The denizens of apprentices also made it possible for the WTF to mount large-cast, epic productions of classics that few other companies could do. It was a win-win situation. Hard work resulted in pride and ownership of inspiring sets on which apprentices then appeared with icons or even former apprentices like Christopher Reeve. After hours, stars and directors would cheer apprentices in their own showcases.
This changed with Greenfield. An emphasis on new, small-cast shows replaced the all-festival-embracing grand productions of plays that were living lessons in our theatrical culture. Apprentices and staff became a mere workforce. While speaking with them, many echoed the complaints described in the L.A. Times article.
Sending small-cast premieres to NYC may bring prestige to Greenfield and impress the press and the board of directors, but it doesn’t nurture apprentices or audiences, who often pay to be guinea pigs (and this summer were unprotected from the elements).
Longtime staff, supporters and patrons have left during Greenfield’s tenure. It’s time for her to go. I co-nominated the WTF for a Tony award it no longer lives up to, absent its mission — and heart.
Ralph Hammann, Williamstown
The writer reviewed the WTF for more than 30 years for Albany’s Metroland, the Advocate and several other defunct newspapers.