Letter: Williamstown Theatre Festival questionnaire troubles me

To the editor: In the midst of its current lightly programmed season —a sort of gap year — the Williamstown Theatre Festival has announced two "town meetings" on July 25 and Aug. 1 to discuss the future of the company.
Meanwhile, it has sent an interactive questionnaire to its constituency and distributed a promotional news-sheet pleading the company's case in language by turns melodramatic and mawkish. Like many questionnaires or polls, this one purports to initiate a conversation, but in fact seeks conversions — not to an artistic vision but to a sociopolitical cause. Of the 26 questions on it, not one concerns art. Not one even asks what sort of theater people would like to see. Instead, with a series of leading (by the nose) questions, they hawk the standard diversity/inclusion/community cliches and in the process plead for permission to abandon the proud artistic legacy of the past in favor of what we used to call a pig in a poke.
For reasons well beyond the scope of this letter, these are parlous times for the live performing arts, and though WTF's ruinous recent seasons must account for much ticket-buyer and donor reluctance, its current predicament is certainly not entirely of its own doing. But a mini questionnaire of my own:
Q: How can theatre make for a better society? A: By being theatre, i.e., by producing mature, substantial plays with skill and taste.
Q: What has diversity to do with art? A: Not a thing, pro or con. At best, it's neutral, at worst a mind-sucking distraction.
Q: Is theater democratic? A: Not good theater. That springs from the expressive urgencies of artists themselves.
Q: Aren't WTF's intentions good? A: No doubt. But intentions can be good and still be the wrong good intentions. These are supposed to be good artistic intentions.
So I'd suggest that if there remain enough folks in this historically culture-rich region to make up an audience, and if they yearn for something of greater artistic value and integrity than what WTF is presently pushing for, this is very likely your last chance to speak up.
Conrad L. Osborne, Williamstown
The writer is a critic, author and teacher as well as a former Williamstown Theatre Festival actor.