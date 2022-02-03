To the editor: I’m writing to express concern about what seems to be a rushed process for Williamstown residents to understand and evaluate some varied and numerous zoning changes.
My concern is not the specific proposed changes; they might very well be the best way forward. My concern is the rushed and illogical nature of the process. Given that the town has paid a lot of money for a consultant on a new comprehensive plan and is hoping to get as many residents as possible involved in the formation of the new plan, and given that the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is conducting a housing needs assessment for the county, it doesn’t make sense to change zoning ordinances before those two reports are completed and discussed.
I would think that the Select Board and Planning Board would want residents to have sufficient time to understand/discuss the proposed changes, which just isn't possible before the warrant articles have to be published. My guess is that very few residents even know these changes are being considered at all, let alone what the specifics and consequences might be.
So I urge the boards to follow the process that makes the most sense: Put off voting on these zoning changes until the two reports are available and the town has had the chance to learn and discuss.
Karen Shepard, Williamstown