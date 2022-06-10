To the editor: I applaud the Williamstown Planning Board for beginning to focus on housing affordability and diversity. But good intentions don’t always yield good results, and that is the case here.
The majority of the 10 articles presented neither advance affordability nor diversity. And without affordability, there will be no increase in diversity.
Randomly slashing minimum lot areas, minimum lot frontage and yard dimensions does not yield more inexpensive housing. In fact, building new housing is the most expensive option we have — and by definition it certainly won’t lead to more affordable housing. It does mean an increase in density, more asphalt, smaller yards for families, less privacy and more sprawl over our rural beauty.
Ask yourself: Does a smaller lot really make a house more affordable? Results in other towns with high demand clearly say “no.” Developers are driven by profit. It will take planned housing as was previously done in Williamstown for Hemlock Brook, Haley Village and other areas of town, with starter home requirements plus outside resources to create more affordable housing.
Ask yourself: Were residents given a voice before these articles were voted on in committee? No. I was there. Were there any information sessions arranged around town? No. Will some of the proposals take away your voice to be heard? Yes.
Ask yourself: Were studies or review of other areas or towns conducted? Was data collected from Williamstown to see the specific type of housing needed most? Were alternative planning ideas thoroughly explored? No. Were explorations of outside resources exhausted to provide support for real affordable housing? No.
The proposals as presented are not ready for prime time: No resident voices; no thorough study; faulty assumptions; too many proposals for residents to know how they will actually affect them, their neighborhoods and their property taxes.
At the June 14 town meeting, please join me in voting to table many of these proposals, for just a year, for actual planning, greater analysis, and the time to receive and review the results of the $180,000 comprehensive plan that truly is studying how best to provide the workforce housing we need.
While maybe well intended, these proposals will not lead to the affordability and diversity we need.
Sherwood Guernsey, Williamstown