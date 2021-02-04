Williamstown’s Lowry property not ideal for housing
To the editor: A recent op-ed by Jeffrey Thomas, of Williamstown, that appeared in the Jan. 25 Berkshire Eagle implies that the Lowery property on Stratton Road, Williamstown, was not made available for affordable housing solely because of neighbors’ concerns.
In August 2011, Tropical Storm Irene raised the level of the Hoosic River so that it flooded back upstream into The Spruces Mobile Home Park where Paull Brook joins the Hoosic. The developer of the park, located in the 100-year floodplain, had built a berm along the riverbank to keep the water out, but with flooding the berm served to keep the water in. The town evacuated some 200 residents. The Federal Emergency Management Agency ruled that they had to move elsewhere.
The residents, the town (through an ad hoc Spruces Roof Committee chaired by Select Board member Jane Allen) and Higher Ground, a community group that sprung up to help, tried to find a new location. One alternative mentioned was the Lowry Property on Stratton Road, 31 acres of town land under the care, custody, management and control of the Williamstown Conservation Commission. Under Article 97 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, undoing the conservation protection of the Lowery lot would have required unanimous votes of the town’s Conservation Commission, the Select Board, a supermajority at Town Meeting, a majority of the state Legislature and lastly approval by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. Conservation land, always under pressure for development, is fiercely guarded by state law. The Lowry property, therefore, was not a practical solution for the Spruces residents, both in terms of the length of time it would take to undo its conservation status and the unlikeliness of that coming to pass.
Furthermore, as open space and agricultural land currently being hayed, it serves multiple beneficial functions for the community — and remains available for future, more-intensive agricultural uses as Williamstown looks for food security.
Henry Art, Phil McKnight, Lauren Stevens, Williamstown
The writers are three of the seven members of the Williamstown Conservation Commission.