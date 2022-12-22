Letter: Williamstown's mode of town governance needs an update

To the editor: If you have a car that will cost $15,000 to repair and then it will only be trustworthy for short trips, rather than fix it you replace it.
If you have a quaint but broken form of town governance, why spend taxpayers’ money to keep an outdated system?
The Williamstown town meeting should be fully replaced by a secret ballot voting system.
Why?
The town’s population is older than in the past. Why torture old geezers like me to sit through long meetings?
Typical town meeting attendance rarely exceeds 500. Five hundred are making decisions, spending taxpayer money and affecting the way of life for 8,000?
Historically, town meeting has devolved into as a system of ramming through the wants and needs of a few.
Roughly 1,500 to 2,000 vote in town elections. That’s three or four times the number attending a town meeting. More will vote after the town meeting is eliminated. There is a 12-hour window to vote, making voting accessible to more citizens.
I vote regularly at elections, but this former selectman will never attend meetings unless my life depends on it.
Permit mail-in ballots. Make the ballot succinct. Ensure inclusive handicapped, wheelchair and sitting voting booths at the polls.
Institute a process whereby the town emails those who opt-in all the agendas of all town board meetings 48 hours before each meeting. Also offer an opt-in for approved board minutes to be emailed out. Replying to a specific meeting link sends an email to the board chair for inclusion in that meeting’s discussion.
Make agendas and minutes accessible to others without computer or cable access, too, in places like the library, landfill and other sacred gathering places.
Currently, the town meets its legal 48-hour advance meeting notice posting requirement by posting agendas in those window boxes outside the town hall. This is archaic. It should be modernized.
After a board finalizes items intended for voting at the election, the town moderator will interview the board chair for a full explanation of the ballot items three weeks before the election. This will be emailed out, uploaded to YouTube and made available to all.
I present my case. Discussion?
Ken Swiatek, Williamstown