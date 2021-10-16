To the editor: Robert Martin’s Oct. 13 letter to the editor “As Taconic seeks new mascot name, look to Stephanie Wilson for inspiration” makes the brilliant suggestion to "honor Pittsfield’s hometown hero Stephanie Wilson by renaming the school Stephanie Wilson Memorial High School, home of the Comets with the motto ‘reach for the stars.’” (We don’t need the word “Memorial” yet, though.)
I further note that astronaut Wilson is on NASA’s list of nine female astronauts from which the first woman to go to the Moon in the Artemis program will be chosen. I’m rooting for her to be picked.
Jay M. Pasachoff, Williamstown
The writer is director of the Hopkins Observatory at Williams College.