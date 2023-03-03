Letter: Winchester's storytelling shines even while warning us about ticket woes

To the editor: Simon Winchester is a great writer, a polymath and a Berkshire asset.
His story of being taken for $5,095.26 by a heartless internet ticket seller (TicketSales.com) for a couple too many key strokes is an example of his great storytelling ability. ("Simon Winchester: I just wanted to see James Taylor at Tanglewood — I didn't know it would cost me $5,000," Eagle, Feb. 24.)
But I think it will result in an elegant end of the story. The Eagle's spotlight on this transaction and Mr. Winchester's injured but not whining telling of the tale will no doubt result in a full refund to him plus, I would bet, some tickets to James Taylor.
I figure Mr. Winchester's 800 words will be worth more than $6 each, confirming Mr. Winchester's credentials as a highly paid author. If I am correct in my prediction, it will also confirm TicketSales.com's wish to stay in business and the power of the local newsroom to ferret out abuses and injustices.
Andy Davis, Stephentown, N.Y.