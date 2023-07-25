Letter: Wise words from the past for education's future

To the editor: Regarding the distressed learning environments plaguing Berkshire County schools — and the teachers’ poignant pleas for redress — perhaps a few sentient words of R. Buckminster Fuller could be of value.
I am making reference to Dr. Fuller’s lecture series delivered to the Southern Illinois University Planning Committee in 1961. Those lectures are the substance of his book "Education Automation" (1962). They are especially noted for the definition, direction, rationale and encouragement they offered. Consider the following:
“Much of the education system today is aimed at answering: ‘How am I going to survive? How am I going to get a job? I must earn a living.’ [But] that problem is going to go out the historical window, forever, in the next decade … education will then be concerned primarily with exploring to discover not only more about the universe and its history but also what the universe is trying to do, about why man is part of it, and about how can — and may — man best function in universal evolution.”
Regarding curriculum: “The big question is how we as educators are going to handle the enormous increase in 'new life,' i.e., K-12 students. How do we make available to these new students what we have been able to discover fairly accurately about the universe and the way it is operating? How are we going to be able to get to them the true value won blindly through the long tradition of ignorant dedications and hard-won lessons of all the unknown mothers, and all the other invisibly heroic people who have given hopefully to the new life, such as, for instance, the fabulous heritage of men’s stoic capacity to carry on despite immense hardships?”
Regarding behavior: “The new life needs to be inspired with a rationalization that it has all kinds of new advantages that have been gained through great dedications of unknown, unsung heroes of intellectual exploration and great, intuitively faithful, integrities of men groping in the dark. Unless the new life is highly appreciative of those who have gone before, it won’t be able to take effective advantage of its heritage.”
Algird Sunskis, Lanesborough