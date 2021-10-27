To the editor: Your story of Doug and Sally Wilcox in Lee was very interesting and heartwarming. ("Paperdilly owners closing up Main Street office supply shop after 40 years," Eagle, Oct. 19.)
Doug was the best and most creative camp director at the Boy Scouts summer camp in Chesterfield about 20 years ago. Sally understood Doug's desire to help the Boy Scouts and get a break from their store for a while, so she opted to keep the business going all those months when Doug was away. Doug always had a smile on his face. He never raised his voice to any of the scouts or anyone on the staff. He was loved by everyone.
Our troubled world needs more people such as Doug and Sally Wilcox. I wish them a long and happy retirement; they deserve it.
Peter C. Giftos, Dalton
The writer is a former president of the Great Trail Council for Boy Scouts of America in Dalton.