Letter: Wishing Thom Smith well but sad to see his column go

To the editor: What a loss to have Thom Smith's wonderful NatureWatch columns come to an end. ("After nearly 45 years of answering readers' questions, NatureWatch columnist Thom Smith has retired," Eagle, July 3.)
His articles were informative, educational, interesting and enjoyable. He was a wealth of knowledge and such a resource about so many topics — and ever patient, replying over and over to some of the repeat questions submitted by readers.
While he is wished well in his retirement, he will be sorely missed.
Nancy Sommer, Pittsfield