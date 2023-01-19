Letter: With DPH still issuing marriage certificates, Massachusetts marriage laws need an update

To the editor: With marriages and divorce at an all-time high, the next big news story will shock all of us.
Massachusetts certificates of marriage are not only completely out of date, they require an urgent overhaul. Since 1916, the Department of Public Health, not the state of Massachusetts, has issued all certificates of marriage with the same archaic wording. The role of DPH is health, safety and general well-being when two people decide to marry. The commissioner of the DPH in Massachusetts explained to me that the only way to end the certificate of marriage is through annulment. He went on to say divorce alone cannot have the power to end the marriage record kept under the vital records of the DPH.
Highlighted in every marriage certificate since 1916 is the term "according to law." This refers to protection under the legal right of the DPH and not under the laws of Massachusetts. "According to law" assures that penalties for a bad marriage cannot be placed upon the above named individuals by the city clerk of registrars or by the courts of Massachusetts.
Surprisingly, marriage in Massachusetts has been misguided by the authority vested in the rules of annulment. A marriage license ends upon marriage, but the certificate of marriage goes on forever. Massachusetts General Laws do not end the certificate of marriage.
In other states like Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court has provided the removal of marriage as a vital record under the Department of Health and issued new options for registering marriages without being penalized by the courts for separation of property and improper use of claims by the plaintiff. In 1975, the term "no-fault" was invented to eliminate the protection of the defendant. The role of the commissioner has been diminished with the removal of all previously claimed public health threats including same-sex marriage and interracial marriage. Truly the most active role of the commissioner today is in areas of health, safety and public well-being of birth and death certificates.
The archaic role of the DPH over marriage since 1916 shows that even divorce will not end a marriage in Massachusetts. The day is here when we might soon see a new marriage entity called a "marriage trust." It is the only way to remove the burden placed upon the DPH since 1916 and away from the crippled hands of the general laws of Massachusetts.
Mark Earl Dallmeyer, Pittsfield