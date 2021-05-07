To the editor: I’m all for Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposed road safety bill (red-light cameras, increased seat belt enforcement, etc.).
However, there’s a vital road safety measure that can be implemented right now at very little expense: line-painting. Currently, drivers take their lives in their hands on certain roads at night, because center lines have faded out and there are no white lines at all. The latter are essential to find the side of the road with oncoming headlights, especially in bad weather.
Dalton Division Road is extremely dangerous due to faded or nonexistent lines, along with a poor road surface. Old Windsor Road was resurfaced several years ago with no white lines ever painted to separate the black asphalt road from the adjacent curb and sidewalk, both also black asphalt. Painting and repainting these lines should be a priority function of our local highway departments.
Louise Frankenberg, Dalton