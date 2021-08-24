To the editor: How in the world can the otherwise promising presidency account for the inhumane ending of our extensive role in Afghanistan's existence as a potential democracy?
The relatively abrupt departure, without sufficient preparation for the extensive evacuation of both U.S. citizens and thousands of Afghans whose lives would be at stake, is an unspeakable blemish on America. I can only hope that there's still some time left to counter the decision for the deadline by the end of August.
How President Joe Biden — known for his most valuable asset, empathy — would allow this human disaster to proceed is beyond me.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox