To the editor: As we prepare for the upcoming election, I would like to share my perspective on what is important.
I and most of us realize there are many concerns: inflation, the economy, COVID variants and numerous other topics.
Not to downplay any of the above, but I believe it really is about two topics: women's rights and democracy as we know it.
I am not a believer in abortion, however, I certainly believe it is no one’s decision to abort other than the woman and her doctor. We have a tendency in this country to totally disrespect women. We have treated them poorly in the workplace and continue to disrespect them professionally and financially. Now the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and many states support this. This needs to stop.
Our democracy is being challenged by election-deniers, MAGA Republicans and some state election officials. They have not proven their case yet continue to preach falsehoods that too many citizens are believing. Violence is being condoned. Is this the way we move forward? I always thought discussion and compromise is what made our democracy work. Am I wrong?
I am not sure that our two-party system is going, but a vote for Republicans is a vote against women's rights and our future democracy.
Peter T. Murphy, Pittsfield