To the editor: I just wanted to say thank you for the nice article about the rare roseate spoonbill that appeared on the front page of the Wednesday, August 11 issue of The Eagle. ("Berkshire birders notch rare first sighting of roseate spoonbill")
With so much bad news we hear every day, I enjoyed sitting down with my morning coffee and opening The Eagle to see the beautiful pictures and read the informative article about this bird. This article brought a smile to my face and gave me a happy start to my day.
So thank you for this good news story. Godspeed to the spoonbill in his or her travels. Hope he or she comes back to visit us soon.
Tim Winn, Lee