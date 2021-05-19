To the editor: I would like to thank all those citizens who participated in our 32nd Springside Park Cleanup event held May 8.
Because of your participation, we were able to remove more than 1,000 pounds of trash and debris. I especially thank you for your participation on such a beautiful day when you could have been engaged in any number of other activities. We registered more than 50 volunteers who provided the support and labor to help keep our wonderful Springside Park clean for all to enjoy.
A special thanks to the several neighbors living near and around the park. We plan to have a fall cleanup on Oct. 9, so please mark your calendars to assist our ongoing effort to keep our park clean.
Bernie Mack, Pittsfield
The writer is president of Friends of Springside Park.