To the editor: Yogi Berra said, “Somebody’s gotta win, somebody’s gotta lose,” but that’s not always true.
When the Massachusetts Legislature overrode Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of the Work and Family Mobility Act, nobody lost. ("With Senate override vote, immigrant driver's license bill becomes law," Eagle, June 9) The passage of this law is a victory not just for undocumented immigrants but also for our economy, our public safety and, most importantly, our values.
Employers in our commonwealth, especially in rural areas or towns with inadequate public transit, struggle to fill jobs and survive because so many potential employees are restricted to working within walking distance of their homes. The estimated 185,000 undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts already contribute over $185 million in state and local taxes to the annual economy, and that number can only grow when the act goes into effect in 2023. The commonwealth will also gain millions more in registration and license fees. Common sense says that our roads will be safer when the folks driving on them have had drivers’ education and have passed the tests required for a license. In issuing this license, the commonwealth will remain in full compliance with federal Real ID requirements.
Most importantly, this bill aligns with values in which Americans say they believe: family, fairness and freedom. After July 1, 2023, undocumented immigrants will no longer be marginalized by their immobility or forced to choose between risking arrest or deportment, and working to support the basic needs of their families. They will be able to participate more fully in our common life. In short, these newcomers will be able to claim their God-given rights to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. “
We should be grateful to those who represent the Berkshires in Boston and who supported the bill and the override: Tricia Farley-Bouvier (lead co-sponsor), Adam Hinds (co-sponsor), Smitty Pignatelli, John Barrett and Paul Mark. They clearly saw the justice and wisdom of this law. They also clearly understand that when we choose to be welcoming, compassionate and inclusive, there are no losers. We all win.
Kate Barton, Hinsdale
The writer is president of the Berkshire Immigrant Center board of directors.