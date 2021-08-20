To the editor: COVID has been very good to me.
I am one of the fortunate white-collar workers who was able to keep my job and work from home. I learned to work smarter and not harder. I learned the difference some self-care and work-life balance could do: decreased stress, decreased flare-up with Crohn’s disease, decreased chronic pain, increased joy, peace and actual relaxation.
This made me more effective and happier at work, allowing me to increase my ability to serve more people. I am more attuned to those I serve because I am more at peace. I work more efficiently because I now am able to complete all necessary paperwork while simultaneously taking care of those I serve. Gone are the days of being the last to leave the office because I was completing paperwork. Those I serve are happier with our Zoom format. It is easy and convenient for them. Of course, attending to some clients in person is important and in some cases necessary. It is not really the norm for me.
Berkshire businesses, as well as others across the country, are in dire need of workers. White-collar businesses will thrive and attract more workers by not just offering increased salary, sign-on bonuses and improved benefits but by offering flexibility like working from home or at least a hybrid mode (e.g., three days home, two days in office). Employers still wanting workers to come in to Zoom from the office seems both ludicrous and outdated.
I heard a corporate executive recently say that their main concern was for the people they serve. That’s is an archaic business model. The concern should be for the employees because we are the ones that serve the customers and keep the businesses thriving.
Certainly, there are those companies that have daily team building exercises, or a work flow system that allows for camaraderie around the water cooler and the “kumbaya” of colleague interaction, but it doesn’t have to be on a daily basis and not all employers have that type of culture — mine certainly doesn’t.
Business culture is what needs to change in the Berkshires and America if we are to attract and keep employees. The ability to work from home and/or use a hybrid model is here to stay and businesses need to get on board with this model or continue to watch their workers leave and struggle to replace them.
Candace D. Docimo, Lee