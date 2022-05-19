To the editor: If my 74-year-old memory serves me well, the price of gasoline in the early 1970s was under 40 cents per gallon.
This was when the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries was formed, ostensibly to control the extraction of crude oil and, therefore, its price on the international markets.
Almost overnight, it seemed, the price of gasoline doubled. Lines formed at the ill-supplied pumps, mostly full service at that point. The public was outraged that gasoline was now 79 cents per gallon, and state governments stepped up to regulate the demand by ordering that vehicle license plates ending in even numbers could only buy gasoline on even-numbered days, odd numbers and letters on the odd days.
The Republican President Richard Nixon stepped into the fray, announcing his administration was lowering the speed limit on interstate highways from 65 mph to 55 in an effort to achieve better gas mileage and lessen demand for foreign crude. Private citizens were nearly as outraged as the trucking industry as the whole nation slowed down and, oddly enough, saved vast amounts of fuel. While cars at that point were much less fuel efficient than today’s models, the fuel savings were obvious.
While the recent rise in gas prices in nowhere near as shocking at the 1970s, I’m hopeful someone in Washington has what it takes to address the situation. Joe Biden has his hands full with inflation, baby formula shortages and Vladimir Putin, and so I’m hoping that perhaps Republican leadership, like their predecessor, can come forth with a long-term fuel saving agenda. We haven’t seen much else from the Republicans of late, so now might be their time to shine.
My 2012 Toyota Tundra pickup truck gets nearly 15 percent better gas mileage on the highway when I set the cruise control at 65 instead of 75. I plod along in the right lane as traffic zooms by, hoping those speedsters don’t complain about the high gas prices. Rarely do I pass another vehicle. A friend has a large motor home that traverses between Florida and the Berkshires, and he claims his mileage improves 30 percent when he slows from 70 to 60.
Think of the fuel savings and the decrease in emissions that we could realize if we all slowed down a bit, and then think of our Mother Earth and our atmosphere, and of how much they would benefit.
Peter Barrett, North Egremont