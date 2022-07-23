To the editor: There is a small, handsome stained-glass sign on the front of the Mason Lodge in West Stockbridge that is lit up when the Masons are having a meeting.
If you are there at the right time and go around the back, you will see that the men entering or leaving the building are wearing tuxedos. I think they are wearing tuxedos out of respect for themselves, their fellow Masons, the community and whatever rituals they might perform inside the lodge. They do not go to the lodge to drink beer and be rowdy.
I think that if any of the 28 abutters who are upset about the Masons moving into their neighborhood ("Neighbors hire a lawyer to fight the club Masonic lodges hope to launch in West Stockbridge," Eagle, July 15) would come into town and introduce themselves to any one of the Masons who live in and visit our community, they would find them sober, respectful and friendly people.
Peter Thorne, West Stockbridge