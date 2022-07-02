To the editor: It was with deep concern for the future of Pittsfield that I followed its recently completed budgetary process. ("Delayed but not deterred, Pittsfield City Council passes $188 million operating budget," Eagle, June 28.)
With no disrespect intended, I remain uncertain that our elected officials fully comprehend the impact of ever-escalating taxes and fees. The most recent federal census revealed that 20 percent of Pittsfield residents are 65 or older. Of that number, 7 percent fall below the poverty threshold. Across all age groups, those who live in poverty more than doubled to 15 percent. Given an 8 percent rate of inflation, $5-per-gallon gasoline and a looming recession, those figures are certain to increase.
Pittsfield faces fiscal challenges ahead, with major expenditures for a new police station and water plant upgrades on the horizon. In addition, operational and design flaws with the $74 million improvements made at the wastewater plant might require additional outlays to correct. As a retired city employee, I can recall a similar period of economic uncertainty that resulted in a five-year delay before we received a new contract, and the layoff of three valued co-workers.
Many of us desire things beyond our ability to pay for them. It’s too late to amend the approved budget. However, as additional appropriations are requested in the year ahead, I would urge city officials to consider what Pittsfield residents have been compelled to do. Tighten your belts and live within your means.
Hannah Provencher, Pittsfield