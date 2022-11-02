To the editor: John Hart's letter concerning the proposed residential tax exemption initiative seems in part based on a common misunderstanding of the relationship of property tax assessments to property taxes actually paid. ("Letter: Stockbridge should reconsider residential tax exemption," Eagle, Oct. 28.)
Being no longer a Stockbridge resident, I offer no opinion on the exemption itself, but property taxes actually paid are based on the adopted town budget, not on assessed valuations. The town meeting adopts a budget and the town administration accumulates all the other funds available to it — state funds, PILOT payments, other taxes and fees, etc. — plus the property tax necessary to balance the budget. The assessors then calculate the tax rate necessary to raise the required amount, and that establishes the tax bill for all residents and businesses.
In fact, except for any town-adopted increases in the budget, the influx of COVID refugee homebuyers should lower the tax rate and, in many cases, the actual tax bill of permanent residents. Higher property values, lower tax rate. It may not sound simple, but it works very well, as it has especially in Stockbridge for many years.
Jean J. Rousseau, Lenox