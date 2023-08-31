Letter: Would you want PCB disposal facility in your neck of the woods?

To the editor: I recently walked up near the Lane Construction site on the Lee-Lenox Dale border intended to be used by General Electric for the proposed Housatonic River PCB disposal.
It’s beautiful up there. I was surrounded by lush forest, campsites and hiking trails, and I had a simple thought: Would the townsfolk of Lenox, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield welcome more than a million cubic yards of PCBs and 10-plus years of higher-level PCB-filled trucks riding through their local roads?
Bob Nathanson, Lee