To the editor: I applaud Burt Eastman's letter ("Letter: Might less meat be better for our future?", Eagle, Tuesday), where he wrote that he "heard on Fox News that President Joe Biden might be banning meat to combat global warming."
His efforts to search beyond the haze of Fox News, and to dig for some facts, are honorable.
Indeed, the volume of fossil fuel, fertilizers and chemical pesticide/herbicides that go hand-in-hand with conventional farming are alarming in their own right. The fact that a major proportion of the crops grown are then fed to animals that many of us, in turn, then eat is lamentable. Vast feedlots for cattle and enormous, indoor chicken coops and hog farms, where millions of tons of soy- and corn-based feed is dispensed to over-crowded animals, result in significant emissions of methane and problematic waste disposal. Typically, a beef cow is fed 12 to 16 pounds of grain and drinks huge quantities of water in order to gain one pound of weight. The figures are better for fowl and hog.
Why not cut out the middle man, and eat the grains ourselves?
Peter Barrett, North Egremont