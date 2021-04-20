Rename the peak, remove the kiosks
To the editor: Regarding The Eagle's your recent editorial on Monument Mountain ("Our Opinion: From Peeskawso Peak, a historical perspective that's long overdue," Eagle, April 16), kudos to the Trustees of Reservations for renaming Monument Mountain’s Squaw Peak in deference to the wishes of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians.
The Trustees might consider being equally sensitive to the wishes of Helen Butler, who conveyed the land to the Trustees of Public Reservations in 1899 with the following condition, as appears on inscription rock near the summit of Monument Mountain: “Such portions of this mountain might be preserved to the people of Berkshire as a place of free enjoyment for all time.”
Free, that is, except for the $6 parking charge imposed by the Trustees via two kiosks at the base of the mountain. There’s no denying that the work of the Trustees is a worthwhile cause, but in this case, donations should be encouraged, not mandated.
James Harris, Great Barrington